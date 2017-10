COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another group of Fort Carson soldiers were welcomed home on Tuesday, October 3 at a homecoming ceremony at the William “Bill” Reed Events Center on post.

Two-hundred-and-fifty soldiers with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division have been in Eastern Europe since January.

Over the next few weeks, a total of about 3,500 soldiers, including 200 on Thursday October 5, will have made their way back to the Mountain Post, happily home with their families.