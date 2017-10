EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is looking for volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group.

The Citizen Outreach Group (COG) serves as a committee to review and assess the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the Public Safety tax in an effort to provide the Board of County Commissioners and County Administration with updates and recommendations.

COG also supports the County’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the County Fair and other related events.

The group consists of 11 members — one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts — and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.

Most COG meetings start at 9:30 a.m. and are held at Centennial Hall located at 200 S. Cascade Avenue. Meetings will be held on the dates listed on the 2017 Proposed Meeting Schedule and Agenda.

Applications are being accepted for one member to represent District 3. You must live in District 3.

Applications are due by October 23. To download an application, visit El Paso County’s website and click on the “Volunteer Boards” link. Be sure to reference the board and position you wish to represent and include a mailing address and daytime phone number.

You can send completed applications and/or resumes to:

Board of County Commissioners

Attn: Linda Berg

200 S. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.