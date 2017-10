COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Clark County sheriff stressed the need for blood donations, and volunteers answered the call.

Lines at hospitals there were as long as 8 hours on Monday as people stepped up to help.

People here in Colorado Springs volunteered to help, too.

Bonfils Blood Center had a steady flow of people coming forward.

The blood can be used within 48 hours, even though it may not be sent to Las Vegas, it allows the other blood on the shelves to be shipped out immediately.

Scott Cannon came in with his girlfriend after seeing the news.

“I felt the need to come out for the victims in the Las Vegas shooting, the critical need for blood. I wasn’t there, but I just wanted to help out any way I can,” he said.

Bonfils will have blood drives every day in different locations in the area.

You are encouraged to make an appointment on their website but walk-ins are accepted. Learn more about donating locally here.