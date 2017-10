COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six apartments were damaged in a fire in northwestern Colorado Springs Monday.

The fire started around noon in an apartment building in the area of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive. Firefighters said it started on a second floor apartment and spread to the apartment above it.

Firefighters said 12 apartments were evacuated while they fought the fire. Six apartments were damaged by smoke or fire.

No injuries were reported.

