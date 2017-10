PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam where callers represent themselves as sheriff’s deputies and are telling individuals they must pay a fine for failing to appear for jury duty.

Authorities say the caller instructs residents to obtain a voucher from Loaf ‘N Jug to pay the fine or else they face arrest.

Those who do not fulfill a jury duty requirement are never contacted by phone. The Sheriff’s Office does not call the public and ask for payment of warrants or any other financial information.

Officials also say residents should not give personal or financial information over the phone, especially if they called you. If you’re unsure whether the call is legitimate, hang up and call the agency to verify the legitimacy of the call.

If you receive a phone call like this or have any information about this scam, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250.