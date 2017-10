COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With all of this attention focused on the tragedy in Las Vegas, how do you talk to your kids about violence like this?

According to the FBI, a law called the ”Investigative Assistance For Violent Crimes Act of 2012′‘ defines a mass killing as a single incident where three or more people are killed in a public place.

This incident marked the 244th mass shooting in 2017, according to Gun Violence Archive. This means the U.S. has had more mass shootings than there have been days in 2017.

Experts at the Griffith Centers for Children said parents can limit children’s exposure to videos and information on the news and the internet, if possible.

“We don’t know all the reason why it happened never know all the reasons why it happened” said Barbara Ritchie, President and CEO of the Griffith Centers for Children. “There is no way that they can avoid seeing the information.”

They also said parents should limit their consumption of the information in front of their kids.

“Even though you haven’t plopped the child down in the front of the TV, if you’ve got it on in the kitchen, or if you’re streaming something on your iPhone, and your reacting your kids are going to pick up on that. Know that your kids are going to feel your anxiety, whether they know why your anxious or not,” Ritchie said.

They said too much exposure to these types of media can have effects on children.

“Issues with trouble sleeping, not wanting to eat, having regressive behaviors as well. So, their parents just need to pay attention to those behaviors because fear can show in many different forms,” said Christina Murphy, Vice President of Griffith Centers for Children.

What about teens who have their own phones and may have already seen the graphic videos?

“Ask what they felt about when they saw it, rather than all the information coming from the parent. Say, how did you feel when you saw that? What is worrying you about having seen that?” said Ritchie.

They say this approach is better than going into details about the violence.

“Each parent knows their child’s developmental level and what’s appropriate for their child,” said Murphy.

They also said that trauma repeats itself and even after a significant amount of time, certain things can trigger these same emotions.

So if a child still is struggling down the road, they recommend going to see a professional.