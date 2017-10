COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he stole a car from a southern Colorado Springs home and then crashed it while leading officers on a chase Sunday night, according to police.

Police said around 8:20 p.m., two people, one of whom was armed with a knife, broke into a home on Lynn Avenue and stole a Kia Optima from the homeowner. An officer spotted the car speeding on Interstate 25 and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. He eventually turned onto East Cheyenne Road and hit another car head-on, according to police. The driver of the other car was not injured.

The suspect, 23-year-old Zachary Barr, ran from the crash, but officers and K9s found him hiding in a backyard on Harrison Road, according to police. He was arrested and charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, and menacing.

Police said they’re still searching for the second suspect in the home invasion.