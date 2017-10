PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a group of citizens from the country of Georgia as part of an international corrections training program offered through a partnership with the U.S. Department of State and the Colorado Department of Corrections.

A delegation of 13 representatives from the corrections profession in the eastern European country spent time learning about the intake and classification systems at the Pueblo County Jail. The group also toured the detention facility.

The visit was part of the Department of Corrections’ International Corrections Management Training Center’s program located in Cañon City. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State.

In addition to learning about the intake and classification operations at the Pueblo County Jail, the Georgians also participated in a presentation on gang identification. The group also toured the Colorado Department of Corrections’ Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center to see how systems operate at the state level.

“It’s an honor these folks chose to come and visit the Pueblo County Jail to learn about our intake and classification system and to tour our facility,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

David Lindsay, associate director of ICMTC for the Colorado Department of Corrections, said the aim of the program is to showcase correctional best practices to international audiences.

“The goal is to get them to think about concepts they might be able to apply in their country and in their culture,” Lindsay said. “This is not us telling them they have to do it this way, but it gives them ideas of what they might be able to incorporate into their own systems.”