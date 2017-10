COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bonfils Blood Center is opening its Colorado Springs donor center at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard on Tuesday for those who’d like to donate blood that will be sent to Las Vegas hospitals in support of shooting victims.

The center will be open Tuesday, October 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred (call 303-363-2300 or 800-365-0006, option 2) but walk-ins are also welcome.

Officials with Bonfils say on Monday afternoon, Bonfils had 496 people come into donor centers and mobile blood drives to register and donate. In comparison, there were 371 people registered to donate last Monday.

While O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are most needed whenever tragedy strikes, Bonfils urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to come in and donate.

Individuals who are as young as age 16 (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.