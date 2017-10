Related Coverage CSPD investigating crash involving patrol car and bicycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bicyclist who was hit by a police officer in northern Colorado Springs last week has died of his injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. September 24 at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. Police said Sgt. Larry Morgan was driving an unmarked police cruiser northbound on North Academy Boulevard when he hit a bicyclist who was headed east across the intersection. The bicyclist, 30-year-old Nicholas Watson of Colorado Springs, was hospitalized with serious injuries. He died on Friday, according to police.

Police said that Morgan, who was on duty but not responding to a call, was traveling between 37 and 42 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour. Police said that according to witnesses, the bicyclist entered the intersection while the southbound Academy Boulevard traffic light was red and the northbound light was green. The bicyclist was trying to cross the northbound lanes when he was hit, according to police.

Police said Watson is the 30th person and the third bicyclist to die in a traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 21 traffic-related deaths. No bicyclists were killed in Colorado Springs in 2016 or 2015.