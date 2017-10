DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found over the weekend along the side of Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit.

The body of 24-year-old Shelby Weatherly was found along the side of the road on SB I-25 near the Greenland exit on Saturday, September 30. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Authorities are following up on several tips but are asking if you witnessed any cars parked along SB I-25 near milemarker 165.5 on Friday night or early Saturday morning, or anyone with any information, to call the Investigations Tip Line at 303-660-7579. You can remain anonymous when reporting to the tip line.

The investigation is active and ongoing.