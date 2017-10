COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a three-year-old Colorado Springs boy last seen Monday morning.

Police say William Lake was last seen in southeast Colorado Springs with his father, 28-year-old David Kevin Lake, around 11:20 a.m.

Authorities are looking to speak with Lake regarding an ongoing investigation and to also check on William’s welfare.

The two are possibly traveling in a blue 2003 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate OBP-131.

William is 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white button-up shirt and grey pants with white shoes.

Lake is 5’8″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see either of them, call 911 immediately.