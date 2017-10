DIVIDE, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a missing Colorado Springs woman whose car was found abandoned in a parking lot near Divide last Friday.

Micah Lambert, 39, was reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Department on September 24. She was last seen in Colorado Springs at a friend’s home in the morning hours of September 23.

Police say friends found Lambert’s car abandoned in the parking lot of the Catamount Recreational Area near Divide on September 29.

Teller County Search and Rescue has been conducting foot searches with the help of scent dogs and sonar boats since that time.

Authorities say Lambert is reportedly suffering from depression.

“The investigation into Ms. Lambert’s whereabouts continues to be a missing person’s case and we are following up on several tips,” the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

At this time, authorities say Search and Rescue has found no trace of Lambert.

If you see Lambert or witnessed her car being parked in the Catamount Recreational Area parking lot, you are urged to call the tip line at 719-687-9652, press option 5 and leave a callback number.