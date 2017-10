ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Federal authorities are investigating the distribution of a batch of flutes given to students in various Orange County schools that may have been contaminated with bodily fluids.

According to KABC, officials say the instruments may contain sperm and other bodily fluids of a music instructor who was an independent contractor for several Southern California schools.

Three Orange County districts have schools that are part of the investigation. Each of those districts has informed parents about the possible contamination, with officials urging parents to take the flutes their children may have and submit them for the investigation.

The suspect has not been identified, but authorities are investigating a musical performer associated with Flutes Across the World, a nonprofit music program that has partnerships with school districts in Orange County and Los Angeles as well as with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.