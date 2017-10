PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help locating a missing senior citizen.

According to police, Jimmy Rogers, 87, was last seen at Dillon Drive and Cesar Chavez Boulevard on Saturday, September 30 around 8 p.m.

Rogers, who police say has an impaired mental condition, was last seen in a red Ford Focus with Colorado license plate QUF-119.

He is described as a white man, 5’9″, 155 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

If you see Rogers, contact dispatch at 719-553-2502.