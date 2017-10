DENVER, Colo. — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch donned a “Everybody vs. Trump” t-shirt as he arrived at Mile High Stadium on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Darren Rovell tweeted photos of Lynch wearing the shirt before the Raiders vs. Broncos game.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

Marshawn Lynch arrives at game wearing "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt made by Oakland-based Dope Era ($45) pic.twitter.com/gn2zw3sTVJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2017

Lynch was one of several NFL players who took a knee for the national anthem last week following President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the NFL.

The shirt is available for purchase online and is made by Oakland-based Dope Era.