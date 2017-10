MONUMENT, Colo. — The beer is flowing for breast cancer awareness month, with Pikes Peak Brewing Company in Monument getting it off to a great start.

The Brewery teamed up with the UCHealth’s Pink Lifesaver Mobile Mammogram Truck for their fifth annual event to benefit women’s health charities.

This year, they’re donating all proceeds to Sisters Hope, a local Non-profit that supports breast cancer survivors.

For Orreena Yarborough, Sunday’s event holds a special place in her heart as she lost both her aunts to breast cancer.

“They’re not forgotten and we want to make sure they aren’t, because their life meant something and through them we were able to have breast cancer awareness, and we more forward and we support the events,” said Orreena Yarborough, who lost two of her aunts to breast cancer.

Yarborough says it’s important to have events like this to raise awareness for the community, saying the charity Sisters Hope is also a great support system for women who’ve gone through so much.

“When we see the results of these retreats or read the results from these retreats, from other women, we think we benefited them so that’s a great feeling,” said Jack Glavan, a family representative for Sisters Hope.

Glavan’s sister, Cathy started Sisters Hope in 2002, before she lost her life two short years later in 2004 to breast Cancer. Glavan says carrying on his sister’s legacy means more than anything.