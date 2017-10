HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Facebook post showing photos of thousands of mosquitoes caught in less than 24 hours from a single trap in Florida is going viral.

Hernando County Mosquito Control, located north of Tampa, posted the photos to their Facebook on Tuesday showing a huge pile of mosquitoes they killed with a single trap in just 16 hours.

“Typically this same time of the year we could expect a count downwards of 500. The pile you’re looking at is roughly over 26,000 mosquitoes, comprised of 10 different species of mosquitoes,” the agency wrote.

The trap was set up from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the agency.

According to WTSP, there has been an uptick in mosquitoes since Hurricane Irma hit the area in early September. Officials in Hernando County are spraying parts of the county due to this increase in mosquito population, health concerns and requests by residents.