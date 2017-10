Related Coverage SPECIAL REPORT: Justice for Stephan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven years ago to the day, 32-year-old Stephan Wilson was found dead in his apartment on Del Monico Drive in Colorado Springs.

Seven years, and still no answers for the Wilson family.

“It doesn’t get any better,” Stephan’s mom, Leslie Smith, said. “It’s been seven years, and it feels just like it was yesterday.”

The Wilson family honors his life every year at Prospect Lake on the anniversary of his murder, and this year was no different.

“We just have no closure,” Leslie said.

“We, as a family, we stick together,” Stephan’s cousin, Tony, said. “We’re not a big family, we’re a small family, but we love each other.”

Stephan’s sister Michelle said she misses his big smile, his personality, and his humor. His mom, Leslie, said she misses Stephan’s hugs.

“He was such a big teddy bear,” Leslie said. “Six feet seven inches of just love.”

If they could ask Stephan’s killer anything, it would simply be, “why.”

“Were you that angry that you had to take his life?” Leslie said, “It’s just a big ‘why?'”

“Somebody out there knows something, and we got the right to know,” Tony said.

But for now, they just ask for someone to come forward with any information that could help solve this nearly decade-old cold case.

“There’s no tip too small, nothing,” Kayleen Roebuck, Stephan’s cousin, said, “Please.”

“We will get justice, and when that day comes, we’ll all rejoice knowing that whoever did this will pay,” Stephan’s dad, David Smith, said.

The Wilson family said they will never give up on trying to find out what happened to Stephan.

Even after seven years, anyone with information regarding Stephan’s case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.