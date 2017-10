COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at a business in the 1500 block of S. Academy Boulevard near Academy Loop and Verde Drive.

Police say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, entered the business and demanded money. A struggle ensued between the suspect and an employee, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man around 20-years-old, last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, gray shorts and tan-colored combat boots.

If you have any information, call CPSD at 719-444-7000.