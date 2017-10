COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested by police following a suspected DUI crash that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. 8th Street near Arcturus Drive and Cheyenne Boulevard.

Details on the crash are limited at this time, but police say one driver turned left in front of another car and the two collided.

Authorities say one person, a passenger, suffered serious injury.

Police say alcohol is suspected as a factor in this crash and subsequently arrested Roland Cansler, 43.

The investigation is ongoing.