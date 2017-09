DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Traffic is severely backed up on both sides of Interstate 25 right now due to a death investigation.

At this time, the right lane is closed on SB I-25 about two miles south of exit 167 as authorities investigate.

Ongoing death investigation I-25 s/o of Greenland. Traffic significantly backed up on both sides of hwy. Take alt routes-Hwy 83 or Hwy 105 pic.twitter.com/KiWky5CTm9 — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) September 30, 2017

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should expect long delays south of Castle Rock.

Officials say the lane closure is expected to continue through the afternoon, with delays lasting at least 45 minutes.

Drivers are strongly advised to take alternate routes such as Highway 83 or Highway 105.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.