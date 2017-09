COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday, September 30 is National Public Lands Day!

That means free admission to America’s national parks all day.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort public lands. NEEF works to connect people to public lands in their community, inspire environmental stewardship and encourage use of public lands for education, recreation and general health.

All day Saturday, people are encouraged to spend the day outdoors giving back to the community by helping to maintain trails, pick up trash and more.

There are four national parks in Colorado — Mesa Verde, Rocky Mountain, Great Sand Dunes, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison.