COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area has always been known for their mascot, Toby, who left a pretty big legacy in Colorado.

Back in May, Toby unexpectedly passed away, leaving fans who grew up with the snow dog heartbroken.

Toby attended events all over Colorado and even had the chance to meet a few celebrities like Von Miller.

Dustin Shaefer joins FOX21 Weekend Morning News to introduce the new Loveland Snow Dog, Parker, and how they’re gearing up for the upcoming ski season.

You can follow Parker and all his fun adventures on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.