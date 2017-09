COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a suspect following a rollover crash in Colorado Springs after he tried to flee the scene, then resisted arrest Friday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Siferd Boulevard.

Police responded to a call reporting a rollover crash in the area. According to authorities, the driver, 26-year-old Daniel Williams, tried to flee the scene but was kept in the area by passersby until officers arrived.

Police say Williams repeatedly tried to flee and resisted officers who were trying to take him into custody.

One officer sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.