DENVER, Colo. — Say hello to Denver Zoo’s newest little additions!

The Zoo welcomed two baby male red panda cubs on August 27. Zoo officials say the brothers have been quietly spending time behind-the-scenes with their mother Faith in a nest box.

Baby red panda cubs at Denver Zoo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Denver Zoo Photo courtesy Denver Zoo Photo courtesy Denver Zoo

Keepers say the cubs, who are yet to be named, are doing well and growing fast, each weighing just over a pound.

Zoo officials say animal care staff and veterinarians are keeping a watchful eye on the cubs, who won’t be visible to the public for another few weeks.

This is the second litter for parents Faith and Hamlet.

Red pandas are native to Asia and are most commonly found in Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar, and China. The pandas are red and have off-white markings, large puffy tails and pointed ears.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies red pandas as an endangered species.