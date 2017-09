COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chick-fil-A Fountain donated more than $1,900 raised from the second annual Chick-fil-A Family 5K to Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.

“We wanted to do something that benefits our local community here in the Fountain Valley area and, unfortunately, most of us have been affected by suicide in one way or another,” said Chick-fil-A owner and operator Ryan Saxby. “Pike’s Peak Suicide Prevention is a great organization that serves our community in numerous ways, whether it be through our military bases or our schools, and we’re happy to be able to support their efforts.”

Around 300 people participated in the running race on June 17 at Metcalfe Park in Fountain.

Last year, the race donated its profits to the City of Fountain’s Youth Recreation Department, which used the funds to purchase a mobile scoreboard for youth basketball and volleyball.

The third annual Chick-fil-A Family 5K is scheduled for June 16, 2018 and will continue to support Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention.