EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 24 around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say Richard Alessi, 88, of Washington, Illinois, was traveling in his Honda Accord eastbound on the highway when he drifted into the westbound lane and onto the north shoulder, colliding with a guardrail. Officials say Alessi then overcorrected to the right and then to the left, causing his car to rotate clockwise in front of a westbound Dodge Ram truck driven by Justin Lazor, 29, of Calhan.

According to officials, the Dodge collided with the right rear of the Honda, causing the Honda to rotate before coming to rest. The Dodge then traveled onto the north shoulder and collided with guardrail.

Alessi and a passenger, Robert Writer-Alessi, were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, Barbara Alessi, died at the scene. Authorities say all three people were wearing seatbelts.

Lazor was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.