COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a man who stabbed his friend while they were arguing over a video game early Saturday.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Teal Court near Mallard Drive and Chelton Road.

Responding officers contacted two men inside the home, one of whom had been stabbed in the arm and leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation revealed the two men were friends and were playing a video game when they began to argue. The verbal argument turned physical and the man was stabbed, according to police.

Police arrested David Seeley Jr., 27. He was charged with second-degree assault and was later transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.