COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Warrants have been issued for two teen suspects in connection with a shooting across the street from Doherty High School last week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. September 22, when some students were off campus for lunch. One student was shot, and another was injured while trying to leave the scene. Police said the shooting was not a random event, as the victim was specifically targeted.

Police said two teen boys are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder. A third teen has been identified as a person of interest.

Because they are juveniles, police are not releasing any more information about the suspects.