COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Salvation Army is doubling the number of shelter beds available to homeless families with kids.

The new plan increases the number of beds to 80, and will provide 24 additional supportive housing units specifically for the families.

One mom we spoke to, who is getting help from the Salvation Army, said this will bring back the family foundation and allow fathers to be more involved.

Last year, the Salvation Army turned away 10 to 15 families each month due to space limitations.