U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a report of a shooter at the Air Force Academy, according to an El Paso County emergency dispatcher.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 11:15 p.m. that deputies and military personnel are investigating a report of shots fired on the Academy, but said “Nothing is confirmed yet.”

FOX21 spoke to a resident who lives on the Air Force Academy. Military police told the resident the reports came from the community center area, which is near the prep school and the base exchange. The resident was also told the base is on shelter-in-place status.

DEVELOPING POSSIBLE SHOOTER AT AFA: More police showing up… Line of cars getting longer. Stay with @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/1bHosSGGJG — Samantha Marks FOX21 (@SamanthaMarksTV) September 30, 2017

