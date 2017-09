PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who used a stolen credit card at several stores in Pueblo earlier this month.

Police said early in the morning of September 3, someone broke into an unlocked car on Pueblo’s south side and stole a purse containing an ID and several credit cards. Around 5 a.m. that day, a man and woman went to a local Walmart and split up as soon as they went into the store. The man made a purchase using one of the stolen credit cards, according to police. He then went to several other stores by himself and made more purchases using the stolen card.

Surveillance video of the suspects is available above. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).