COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a western Colorado Springs business was robbed Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. at a business in the area of Uintah Street and 19th Street. Police said two robbers went into the business, threatened the two employees, and left with cash.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects. They said there is no danger to the public.