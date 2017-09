COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he tried to rob a Colorado Springs cell phone store Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the MetroPCS store on East Platte Avenue. The suspect went into the store, reached to his waist as though he had a weapon, and demanded cash, according to police. He then took a cell phone from the hands of a witness. The witness immediately took the phone back, and the suspect ran away.

Police searched the area and found the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Roddie, at a thrift store about 100 yards away. Police said Roddie resisted arrest and reached to his waist again while interacting with police, but officers did not find any weapons when they searched him.