DENVER — Colorado-based companies Oskar Blues and Frontier are teaming up to deliver 91,200 cans of safe drinking water to Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

The water was canned by Oskar Blues Brewery, and will be flown to San Juan in the cargo holds of Frontier planes. The first cases of water are expected to land in San Juan Friday afternoon.

About 44 percent of Puerto Rico’s population is currently without drinking water due to devastation caused by the hurricane. Puerto Rico officials said potable water won’t be available island-wide until power is restored, which could take months.

Because of limited access to the airport, Frontier is limited to one flight per day to deliver safe drinking water and bring back stranded travelers.

Oskar Blues stopped beer production several times this month to can safe drinking water for victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. So far, they have distributed 433,000 cans of clean drinking water to hurricane victims.