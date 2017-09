COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local leaders recognized the achievements of those who have made a difference in the last year at the 20th annual Downtown Partnership Breakfast Thursday.

Dan Robertson was honored for his development of downtown lofts, County Assessor Steve Schleiker was recognized for the revamped county assessor website that makes public data user friendly, and the owners of Ladyfingers Letterpress were honored for their unique business.

Also at the breakfast, Downtown Partnership revealed they intend to launch a bike share program next spring. The first phase of the program, known as PikeCycle, will serve greater downtown Colorado Springs. Visit www.DowntownCS.com/bikeshare for more information.