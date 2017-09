COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More Fort Carson Soldiers are deploying to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to help with relief efforts.

Right now 22 Soldiers from the 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division are already on the ground, with 50 more deploying Friday morning.

The soldiers are providing support to FEMA and local authorities, bringing critical supplies to isolated communities.

“It’s not just sending food from one place to another, it’s also keeping our Soldiers safe so we can do an extensive mission,” said CPT Joaquin Matias, U.S. Army.

Right now, more than 75 other Soldiers with the 4th Sustainment Brigade, are on standby for deployment to the affected areas.