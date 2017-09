COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A convenience store clerk was shot in the arm during a robbery in central Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the Western Convenience store on West Fillmore Street. Police said two masked men walked in carrying handguns. One of the men got into a fight with the clerk, and the clerk was shot, according to police. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to his arm.

Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the suspects.