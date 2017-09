COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for information after a man was found unconscious just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police said on Thursday evening, first responders got a call about an unconscious man in the area of West Las Vegas Street and South Sierra Madre Street. The man, 56-year-old Darrell Jackson of Colorado Springs, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears Jackson may have been assaulted. Anyone with information on what may have caused his injuries is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).