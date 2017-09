FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 150 Fort Carson soldiers are headed to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to help Hurricane Maria victims.

The soldiers are with the 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. Fort Carson officials said about 25 soldiers left Tuesday and Wednesday and are now helping with relief efforts in St. Thomas. About 120 more soldiers left on Friday.

The soldiers are working with FEMA and local authorities to provide life-saving and life-sustaining support to hurricane victims, according to Fort Carson officials.