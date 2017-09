COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fallen service member has a group from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization speaking out.

Some members of the VFW are attributing his death to lack of care from the Colorado Springs Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital.

The widow of the service member was left over-whelmed and unprepared, she was concerned about her financial situation and was worried she would lose her house.

The VFW says it’s extremely common for people to not have plans, not to know their benefits and to not have documents on hand.

But a small group of commanders at VFW Post 3917 turned it around.

Ray Belasco was a 20-year Vietnam veteran, passes away at 65 and some VFW members believe his death could have been avoided.

“It sound to me, people didn’t really take him serious, didn’t feel that the was really sick,” said Sr. Vice Commander Steve Kjonaas.

He went to the VA in Colorado Springs over the Labor Day holiday and was sent to an emergency room.

“Veterans have very unique diseases, illness and problems,” said Commander Kjonaas. “That’s the different between the department of veterans affairs and any other civilian healthcare that you see.”

The VA Facility in Colorado Springs doesn’t have an emergency room specifically for veterans, for that they must go to Denver or to a local civilian emergency room.

The following is a statement from the VA Hospital: “As with other outpatient clinics in the community, emergency services are not available at the PFC Floyd K Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs. We encourage anyone in an emergency situation to seek immediate treatment and care at their nearest emergency department, where appropriate services are available.”

Belasco’s widow was left with nothing, she tried to sort things out but was shut down without documentation.

“Once a service member dies, they cut off his pay,” said Jr. Vice Commander, Cindy Galvin. “If you don’t have the paper work to go in and say ‘hey I’m a spouse,’ then you don’t get the survivors pay.”

VFW members helped expedite the process, something that could take 1 – 3 months was done in about 2 weeks.

“As a veteran myself it makes me very happy to help,” said Commander Galvin.

When Commander Galvin was asked why she is also helping plan a funeral this Saturday, she responded and said, “He’s a comrade and we never leave a vet behind.”

A memorial service is happening at the American Legion post 38 6685 Southmoor Drive in Fountain starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

They want other former service members to come out and help support this fallen veteran.