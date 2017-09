COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a tipster informed them the man linked to several menacing complaints in the Mount Herman area may also be connected to a double murder in Indiana.

Daniel Nations, 32, was arrested Monday in Woodland Park. Nations was driving a red Chevrolet Prizm with expired Indiana license plates. Authorities say several tips linked this car with a string of menacing complaints in the Mount Herman area and in Monument.

Nations was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge filed by Woodland Park police. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said Thursday that charges are pending against Nations in El Paso County.

Mountain biker Timothy Watkins, 60, was found dead in the Mount Herman area on September 17. Deputies have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in that death.

After Nations’ arrest, El Paso County deputies received a tip that he may be linked to the deaths of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana. They passed that tip on to Indiana State Police on Wednesday, according to Kirby.

The homicide victims, 13-year-old Abby Williams, and 14-year-old Libby German, were reported missing on February 13. They were dropped off near a trail to go hiking, but when a family member came to pick them up, they weren’t there. Searchers found the girls’ bodies the next day.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told WISH-TV that police have made no connection between Nations and the Delphi homicides.

“It’s still early,” he said. “We’re aware of him out there.”

Police released the following statement to WISH-TV:

We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation. Please keep in mind the Indiana State Police has received more than a thousand photos of persons alleged to be similar in appearance to the composite sketch of the Delphi person of interest. Each and every one of these tips are investigated for any potential connection to our case. We will give the same attention to the person arrested in Colorado, but right now there is nothing that definitively connects this person to our investigation. If that should change – with this tip, or any other tip – rest assured we would be sharing such news with all media sources.

In July, Indiana State Police released a sketch of a suspect in the case. The suspect has been described as between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and and between 180 and 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair.

WISH-TV confirmed Nations registered as a sex offender living in Greenwood, Indiana, in 2010. He had been convicted in 2007 in South Carolina.

Online court records indicate he agreed to plead guilty to domestic battery committed in the presence of a child in 2016 in Morgan County, Indiana. Also in 2016, he took a plea for public indecency in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

Nations also has a warrant out for his arrest in Marion County, Indiana, on drug and vehicle-related charges.

A tip line has been set up for the Delphi double homicides: 844-459-5786.

Anyone with information on crimes in El Paso County is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.

WISH-TV contributed to this report.