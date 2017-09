U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An investigation is underway after racial slurs were left on dormitory message boards of five African-American cadet candidates.

It happened at the Air Force Academy Prep School, with Academy officials addressing Cadets on the matter Thursday.

“This is our institution and no one can take away our values; no one can write on a board and question our values, no one can take that away from us,” said Lt Gen Jay Silveria, Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Lt Gen Silveria says the behavior will not be tolerated.

“The power that we come from all walks of life; that we come from all parts of this Country, that we come from all races, that we come from all backgrounds… the power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful,” said Lt Gen Silveria.

The crowd of about 4,000 cadets was also told by Lt Gen Silveria to take out their phones and record his final words.

“You use them and you remember them and you talk about them; if you can’t treat somebody with dignity and respect then get out,” said Lt Gen Silveria.

Lt Gen Silveria also released a statement Thursday morning, which can be read below.

There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism-it’s not who we are, nor will we tolerate it in any shape or fashion. The Air Force Academy strives to create a climate of dignity and respect for all…period…those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up. I’ve said it before, the area of dignity and respect is my red line…Let me be clear; it won’t be crossed without significant repercussions. Diversity is a strength of our Academy and our Air Force. We are stronger when we take into account the views of those with different backgrounds and life experiences.