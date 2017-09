U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy is investigating after racial slurs were written on the dormitory message boards of five African-American cadet candidates at the Academy’s preparatory school.

The Academy’s Security Forces are investigating the incidents.

In a statement, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria strongly condemned the incidents.

“There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism. It’s not who we are, nor will we tolerate it in any shape or fashion,” he said. “The Air Force Academy strives to create a climate of dignity and respect for all, period. Those who don’t understand that are behind the power curve and better catch up.”

The prep school, which has about 240 students, prepares cadet candidates to enter the main Academy. It’s located on the Academy campus, about six miles south of the cadet area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.