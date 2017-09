COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been found guilty in the July 2016 fatal stabbing outside the Ridgeview Motel in Colorado Springs.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Chezarea Raquel Jones was found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Colorado Springs resident Darnell Reedy.

On Saturday, July 2 around 3:37 p.m., officers responded to calls of a reported stabbing in the area of the motel near West Colorado Avenue and South 34th Street.

Upon arrival, police found Reedy suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.

Jones will be sentenced on December 4.