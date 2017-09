COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over 500 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations will donate all profits Wednesday night to the American Red Cross.

These donations will go directly to the communities impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations in Texas and Florida donated over 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders.

>> Take a look at all participating locations in southern Colorado here.

Tune in to FOX21 News at 5, 6:30, 9, and 10 for a live look into the fundraiser.