STATEWIDE — Looking for a job?

The United States Postal Service is hiring!

Officials say USPS will hire more than 1,000 workers at post offices across the Front Range to work at post offices and mail processing facilities.

Open positions include mail carriers, assistant and associate carriers and postal support workers.

USPS is looking to fill several different shifts. Wages range from $12 to $17.40 per hour.

USPS says not all of the new jobs will be seasonal; some could turn into permanent positions.

>> Learn more about USPS careers here.

If USPS isn’t catching your eye, UPS and Target are also hiring for the holidays.