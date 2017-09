PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says tips provided via social media posts in conjunction with detective work led by Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies led to the identification and arrest of an attempted arson suspect on Wednesday.

Seth Land, 30, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree arson after he turned himself in at the Pueblo County Jail.

Land was identified as the suspect seen putting a smoldering rang into the gas tank of a Saab parked outside the Pueblo County Courthouse on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies began receiving tips not long after the posts were out on social media. The tips were investigated and authorities were able to identify Land as the suspect through witnesses.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.