COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he broke into a northern Colorado Springs business Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 10:45 p.m. at a business on Corporate Drive, just north of the Interstate 25 and Nevada Avenue interchange. The suspect, 21-year-old Seth Walden, broke a window to the business, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Walden in the parking lot. He dropped several keys, which he had taken from the business, and took off running, according to police. Officers caught him and arrested him without further incident.

Walden is charged with burglary and obstructing a peace officer.